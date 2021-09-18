Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.81.

IPHA opened at $8.10 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $641.23 million and a PE ratio of -27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

