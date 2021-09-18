Innova Price Tops $0.0249 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 38.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $171,632.22 and approximately $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000675 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.