Insider Buying: Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $38,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Philip Henry Ruvinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 100 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $1,919.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 3,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $57,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 3,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 5,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00.

Shares of BIGZ opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $23.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 154.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth $224,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter valued at $293,000.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

