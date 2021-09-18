Insider Buying: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Purchases 20,100 Shares of Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $56,481.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,130,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,623.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Anthony Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Michael Anthony Crawford bought 20,000 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00.

Shares of HOFV stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2,465.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOFV. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.