Insider Buying: National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $56.87 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after acquiring an additional 572,994 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth about $21,754,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $19,336,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after buying an additional 255,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after buying an additional 229,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

