Insider Buying: National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $56.87 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.91.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after acquiring an additional 572,994 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth about $21,754,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $19,336,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after buying an additional 255,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after buying an additional 229,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
About National Health Investors
National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
