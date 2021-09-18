Insider Buying: Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Director Acquires $59,997.25 in Stock

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Director Jay Pepose acquired 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $59,997.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OCUP stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ocuphire Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

