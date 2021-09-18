Insider Buying: Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) CEO Buys 235,925 Shares of Stock

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) CEO Fred Hand bought 235,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $427,024.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TUEM stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $193.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $177.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. Tuesday Morning had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 54.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at about $100,509,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,251,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,110,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,309,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

