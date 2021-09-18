Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells 3,321 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82.

BSX stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

