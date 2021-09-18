Insider Selling: Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CFO Sells $4,779,000.00 in Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $4,779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,203,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,319.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cloudera stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Cloudera’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Cloudera by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cloudera by 13,762.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

