Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells $132,463.49 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $132,463.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,631.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gary Charles Robb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97.

Shares of CORT opened at $20.51 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,268,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,896,000 after purchasing an additional 125,379 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 104,811.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.