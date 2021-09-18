Insider Selling: Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Sells $491,750.00 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $491,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Humphreys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $18.90 on Friday. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Identiv by 193.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

