Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Replimune Group alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $897,900.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $960,600.00.

Replimune Group stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 2.48. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,208 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth $23,711,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth $14,078,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth $10,515,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.