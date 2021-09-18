Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells 2,822 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ban Seng Teh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20.

On Friday, August 6th, Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $46.89 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

