Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Sells 21,472 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $384,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $53,014.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at $189,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

