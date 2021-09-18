Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Sells 27,787 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $499,888.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $457,075.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $584,640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,281,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -15.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

