Insider Selling: Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP Sells 104,823 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $7,206,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $68.79. 2,991,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,321 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,379 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,320 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,259 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

