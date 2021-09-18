Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Insider Sells $30,848,652.66 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) insider Eric J. Edell sold 475,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $30,848,652.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $67.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZI. Truist Securities upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

