Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $120.49 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.55.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

