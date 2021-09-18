Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.50 million-$57.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.48 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,935. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.94. Intapp has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

