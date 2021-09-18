Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.20.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.19.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

