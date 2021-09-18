Integral Health Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up approximately 1.5% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,329. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

