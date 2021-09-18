Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after buying an additional 3,680,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,850 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $230,334,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $913,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

