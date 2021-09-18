Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Down 57.9% in August

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYZ. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 504.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PYZ traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.47. 12,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.15. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $96.18.

