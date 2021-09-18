Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDP. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 66,285 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period.

Shares of PDP opened at $93.33 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $72.22 and a twelve month high of $95.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.37.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

