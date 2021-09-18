Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at $2,089,000. Full18 Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 327,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 177,910 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

