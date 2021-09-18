Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 10.0% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 18,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 582,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,397,000 after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,460 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded down $4.48 on Friday, reaching $373.83. The company had a trading volume of 60,912,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,677,568. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $382.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

