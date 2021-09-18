Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,115 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 982% compared to the typical daily volume of 288 call options.

MIME opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.56, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,193,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,549 shares of company stock worth $9,696,632. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 172.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 393.4% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 983,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter worth about $35,382,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $26,137,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

