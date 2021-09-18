Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Short Interest Update

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IOTC opened at $0.07 on Friday. Iota Communications has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Get Iota Communications alerts:

About Iota Communications

Iota Communications, Inc is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Iota Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iota Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.