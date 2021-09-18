Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Short Interest Update

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IOTC opened at $0.07 on Friday. Iota Communications has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.
About Iota Communications
Featured Article: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Iota Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iota Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.