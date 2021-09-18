iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Lessened by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period.

SHY stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.013 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

