iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILTB. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,810,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 88,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 56,002 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 578,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,697,000 after buying an additional 45,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 279,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.24. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.16 and a twelve month high of $77.13.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

