Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $1.25 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isoray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $96.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 28.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

