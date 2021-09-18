Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ITRM. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. G.Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iterum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.91.

NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.22. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.