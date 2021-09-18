James Cameron Mcmartin Sells 5,000 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SAIL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,582. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

SAIL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 654,090 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after buying an additional 586,178 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after purchasing an additional 448,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 439,144 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 126.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 706,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 394,541 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

