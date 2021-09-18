Jane L. Warner Purchases 20,000 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

