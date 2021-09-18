Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Trading Up 1.1%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $53.50. Approximately 12,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 10,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

