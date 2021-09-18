JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JBGS opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.