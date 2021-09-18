Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:HLF opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

