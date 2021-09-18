Jefferies Financial Group Comments on European Wax Center Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for European Wax Center in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EWCZ. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $30.27 on Friday. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

