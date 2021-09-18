Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Update

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a growth of 154.4% from the August 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several research firms recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,078. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

