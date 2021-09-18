Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NCC Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for NCC Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NCC Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NCC Group stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. NCC Group has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

