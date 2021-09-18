Joe Ochoa Sells 20,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joe Ochoa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00.

Shares of AZEK opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in The AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The AZEK by 11,100.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

