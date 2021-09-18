Johnny Trotter Buys 2,500 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.61 per share, with a total value of $66,915.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $70,515.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Johnny Trotter acquired 500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $23,675.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 41,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after buying an additional 61,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

