Jonathan Walker Sells 801 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $98,290.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $974,000.00.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $122.82 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.47 and its 200-day moving average is $135.94.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 18.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,465,000 after buying an additional 535,970 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AppFolio by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,315,000 after buying an additional 181,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,308,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AppFolio by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,354,000 after buying an additional 485,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,195,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

