Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,000 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $2,200,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $275.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $288.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

