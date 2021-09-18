JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SUBCY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a 87.00 target price (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Subsea 7 stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.07. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. On average, analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

