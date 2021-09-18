JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on E. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC downgraded ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NYSE E opened at $25.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. ENI has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of -283.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Equities analysts predict that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.724 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ENI by 5,470.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ENI by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

