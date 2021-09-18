JTC (LON:JTC) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of JTC (LON:JTC) to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 830 ($10.84) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 675 ($8.82).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.39) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of LON JTC opened at GBX 818 ($10.69) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 711.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 663.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.91. JTC has a 1-year low of GBX 451 ($5.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 818 ($10.69). The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.89.

In other news, insider Martin Fotheringham purchased 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £631,750 ($825,385.42).

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

