JustInvest LLC Buys 143 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $261.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

