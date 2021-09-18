JustInvest LLC Buys 3,336 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $188.92 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.13. The company has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,092. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.