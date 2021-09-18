JustInvest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 30.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,665 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,238,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,947,000 after acquiring an additional 496,895 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

